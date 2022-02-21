Exclusive: Megastar to play a Mafia Don

Megastar Chiranjeevi lined up a bunch of projects and he is juggling between the sets of these projects. He signed a film in the direction of Venky Kudumula and the film will have its official launch next month. As per the update, Megastar plays a mafia don in this film which will be high on action and entertainment. Megastar’s character is laced with hilarious entertainment as per the update. Venky Kudumula is done with the scriptwork and Chiranjeevi was impressed with the draft. The actors and technicians are finalized currently.

DVV Danayya is on board to bankroll this prestigious project and the film will hit the screens during the second half of 2023 once all the current projects of Chiranjeevi will hit the screens. Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya and the film releases in April. He is shooting for God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s untitled film.