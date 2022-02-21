Why is KCR meeting only Congress-friendly political parties?

Is KCR moving closer to the Congress Party? This is the doubt many political watchers are raising these days. Most of the leaders that KCR is calling on these days in the name of the ‘People’s Front’ are closer to the Congress establishment. This is raising several questions as to whether the front he is talking about is actually a front that aims to help the Congress Party.

For instance, he met Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra the other day. Both these parties are in alliance with the Congress Party and are partners in the non-BJP front , the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. He had met Stalin recently and the Congress is part of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu. Similarly, he has opened lines of communications with former PM Deve Gowda, who has formed a short-lived government with his son Kumaraswamy as the CM in association with the Congress Party.

Similarly, both Hemanth Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand and Tejaswi Yadav of the RJD in Bihar have alliances with the Congress Party. In fact, Congress is part of the Soren government. On the contrary, those who do not have any alliance with the Congress such as the Biju Janata Dal and the YSRCP are not part of the KCR’s group. His talks with Mamta Didi, who is keeping the Congress at bay, have not made much progress.

So, questions are being asked about whether KCR’s proposed People’s Front is actually a front for a pro-Congress alliance. If this is true, then what about the political future of people like Revanth Reddy, who are staunchly opposing KCR and are conducting incessant attacks on him? What will be the impact of such alliance in Telangana? Will there be some understanding between the Congress and the TRS in Telangana?