Samantha promises a strong Comeback

The Musical Concert of Viay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer Kushi took place last night in Hyderabad. The live performance of the actors was the highlight of the show which was packed with audience. Samantha during her speech said that she would take a break to recover completely and would make a strong comeback very soon. She thanked the team of Kushi for waiting for her during these tough times.

All the singers performed live on stage during the concert. Kushi is a romantic entertainer and the film is slated for September 1st release. Shiva Nirvana directed the film and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The entire team is super confident on the success of the film. The trailer and the songs generated huge positive buzz on Kushi.