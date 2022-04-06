Samantha releases teaser of SSB produced by Sushmita Konidela

Advertisement

Samantha, who today launched the trailer of Sridevi Shoban Babu, a movie bankrolled by Megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela and Vishnu Prasad on Goldbox Entertainment banner, has expressed hope that the film would become a super hit.

Apart from producing the movie written and directed by Prasanth Kumar Dimmala, Sushmita Konidela has handled costume designing. Coming to the teaser, it shows the hero Santosh Shoban as a rugged rural youth and heroine Gouri G Kishan as a bold urban girl.

The teaser is narrated in the form of a radio announcement and perhaps for the first time, Gouri, who played junior Samantha in Jaanu, has stunt scenes too. There are interesting glimpses of Santosh Shoban as well.

The film has music composed by Kamran. Siddarth Ramaswamy is the director of photography, Shashidar Reddy is the editor. Dattatreya is the art director and visual effects department is helmed by Basha. Saranya Potla is the executive producer of Sridevi Shoban Babu.