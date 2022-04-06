Jagan meets Governor on return from Delhi

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan, on his return from the national capital on Wednesday. The chief minister is understood to have requested him to officiate the swearing-in ceremony of the new cabinet ministers to be held on April 11.

The chief minister is likely to take the resignations of the ministers at the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday afternoon. He would formally send the resignations to the Governor for acceptance. The chief minister had reportedly explained the need to go for swearing-in of the new ministers and sought the Raj Bhavan’s support.

The chief minister is also understood to have explained to the Governor on the new districts creation and the proposal to create one more district, with Polavaram or Rampachodavaram as headquarters. This would be the third district for the Scheduled Tribes in the state and the 27th district.

Meanwhile, the chief minister is also understood to have briefed the information about his visit to the national capital. He also explained the issues connected with his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, besides others.

The chief minister had also requested the Governor to use his good office with the Central government to get the issues addressed at the earliest. The Governor has close contacts with the top leadership of the Central government.