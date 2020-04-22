Samantha returns back with a bang

Samantha Akkineni is a social media freak but she went missing from the platforms from the past few weeks after the lockdown of coronavirus got imposed. There are several speculations from the past few weeks but Samantha stayed calm without responding. When her fans are equally puzzled about her whereabouts, Samantha Akkineni made a splashback on her Instagram handle. Samantha posted a cute picture of her with her dog Hash. “Back from my long sleep” captioned Samantha. She asked everyone to stay safe at home. The actress is yet to announce her next project officially.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.