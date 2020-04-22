Taapsee Pannu on how Coronavirus impacted her Plans

Taapsee Pannu initially made an impact in the South after which she shifted her base to Bollywood. She essayed several challenging roles in her career after which she was knocked by many interesting scripts. She is all set to reprise the role of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj in ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The actress needs to be rigorously trained in the sport before commencing the shoot of the film. Taapsee is also the lead actress in Rashmi Rocket which is based on the story of a female athlete based in Gujarat. Taapsee already started working on her looks early this year for the project.

Taapsee got four trainers. One of them is training her to fit in the role of a sprinter. The second trainer is helping her get a ripped look. The third trainer is a nutritionist who is helping her in diet and the fourth one happens to be a physio who is helping Taapsee stay away from injuries. With the coronavirus outbreak, the entire journey came to a halt and it spoiled the plans. Taapsee says that she should start the journey from scratch again and the shoot will get delayed.

The film needs to be shot in Bhuj and the temperatures reached extreme and the movie unit cannot shoot Rashmi Rocket over there till September. Taapsee says that she had perfect plans for her upcoming films and they are now pushed badly because of coronavirus. The actress will meet the makers of all the signed projects and will plan the schedules accordingly.