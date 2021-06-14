Samantha to work with Raj and DK again?

Congratulatory messages poured in from all the corners of the country for Samantha after the release of The Family Man 2. Several Bollywood actors lauded her work as Raji from the web series. Impressed with their work, Samantha decided to work with Raj and DK. On the other side, Samantha is also rushed with offers from digital platforms Amazon and Netflix. Raj and DK are in plans to continue the character of Raji. The Family Man 2 did not narrate the flashback of Raji in detail.

Hence, the makers are keen to make a project on the journey of Raji. This would be a prequel for The Family Man 2. It is unclear for now if this would be made into a film or a web series. More details are expected soon. Samantha will resume the shoot of Shaakuntalam in the direction of Gunasekhar soon. Samantha is not keen to work with stars and she is keen to sign content-driven films.