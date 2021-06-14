Why is BJP promoting Eatala’s caste tag?

Is the BJP trying to play up Eatala Rajender’s caste? On the day when he joined the BJP in the presence of BJP national president Dharmender Pradhan, a number of posters, flexis and banners flooded the vicinity of the BJP headquarters in Delhi. All these posters have mentioned Eatala as Eatala Rajender Mudiraj, raising questions as to why his caste affiliation was being played up.

The banners, written in Hindi, specifically mentioned his caste. It clearly appeared that the BJP wanted to promote the fact that he is from the BC community. This is in consonance with the BJP’s policy of appropriating various castes. Mudiraj is one of the prominent BC castes along with Yadava, Munnuru Kapu, Gouda and Padmasali and the BJP’s is planning to bring these OBCs closer to the party in Telangana.

On Monday, Eatala, Karimnagar former ZP chairperson Tula Uma, former MLAs Ramesh Rathod and E Ravinder Reddy, former RTC union president Ashwatthama Reddy and several other key leaders had joined the BJP in the presence of BjP national president Dharmender Pradhan. Earlier on Saturday, Eatala has resigned from the legislative assembly. The leaders went to Delhi in a special plane. Several key leaders like BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay, Minister Kishan Reddy, DK Aruna, MP Aravind, Soyam Bapu Rao and others were present. Only 20 persons were allowed into the function in view of the Covid norms.

Interestingly, Eatala wanted to take two-plane loads of workers to Delhi, but the national party headquarters has told him to stick to Covid norms and bring only limited number. Yet, several of his supporters reached Delhi to be present at the swearing-in.