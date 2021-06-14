Taapsee’s Mishan Impossible

Taapsee Pannu proved her mettle down South and tested her luck in Bollywood. The actress cemented her place in Hindi after scoring a series of impressive hits. Taapsee has been doing South films selectively and the latest update says that Taapsee is all set to return back to the South with a Telugu film. The actress will be seen in the lead role in Mishan Impossible and Taapsee gave her nod recently. Swaroop RSJ who made an impressive directorial debut with Agent Sai Sreenivas Athreya will direct this film.

Mishan Impossible was launched some time ago and it is said to be an action thriller. The makers have been in the hunt for the right actress for the challenging role and Taapsee came on to the board for the film. The upcoming schedule starts in July. Taapsee has a decent market in Bollywood and the makers of Mishan Impossible are in plans to make it a pan-Indian film. Matinee Entertainments are the producers of Mishan Impossible.