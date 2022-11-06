Samantha Took Most of Burden For The Film: Yashoda Producer

Sivalenka Krishna Prasad, one of the senior most producers in Tollywood, popular for producing Aditya 369 is now waiting for the grand release of Yashoda. The senior producer, who produced over 42 films till now said he is relaxed about Yashoda’s release as he is confident about the final output.

Speaking about the film, the senior producer said he’s blown away by the striking point in the story and adds the audience will be taken on a thriller ride while watching the film.

“I first heard Yashoda’s script while I was in Chennai, performing the customary rites after the demise of my uncle, SP Balasubramaniam. These two gentlemen, Hari and Harish impressed me with the script. I suggested a few changes based on my sensibility and that’s how the project took off” he said.

The veteran producer adds that Yashoda’s scale and magnitude increased considerably after Samantha came on board. “The directors initially planned the project in Rs 2.5 – 3 crore. But after Samantha garu onboarded, we decided to tell it on a huge scale and the project which started with Rs 3 crore budget estimate ended up being a Rs 40 crore project.”

“Samantha is like an elder daughter to me now. She took most of the burden for the film. She is a thorough professional and she is so very confident about her work. She inspired us all through the course of the filming. Working with her has been a wonderful experience.”

Prasad recalls that he is usually a tensed man but he is very relaxed now after watching Yashoda output and sounded really confident about the film impressing the audience after its release.

The senior producer said the directors were very professional and worked in tandem for the betterment of the output. He said the male lead Unni Mukundan is a prolific actor and he ably supported Sam.

Yashoda is gearing up for release on the 11th of November and the film is directed by Hari and Harish. The film is being promoted as a full on action thriller with surrogacy scam backdrop.