Samantha’s pan-Indian project starts Rolling

Top actress Samantha signed a bunch of films in the recent weeks. After a crisp break, Samantha shot for an item song with Allu Arjun for the film Pushpa. The actress signed a pan-Indian film which is titled Yashoda. Hari and Harish are making their debut as directors and the shoot of Yashoda commenced today. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Sivalenka Krishna Prasad is producing this big-budget film on Sridevi Movies banner.

Manisharma is composing the music and more details about the actors will be announced soon. Yashoda will head for a theatrical release next year. Samantha is also done with the shoot of Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and the film releases soon. Samantha also signed a bilingual apart from Yashoda and the shoot commences next year.