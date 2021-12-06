Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi could collaborate with director Boyapati Srinu on an upcoming movie after the success of the latter’s ‘Akhanda’.

As Boyapati Srinu hit the bull’s eye with ‘Akhanda’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna, he has become the talk of the town. Close aides of Chiranjeevi are now nudging him to take a call and talk to the director about their collaboration.

Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy with three back-to-back movies, seems to be interested to work with the director too.

Boyapati is on a high, basking in the success of ‘Akhanda’. He has been waiting to narrate a script to Chiranjeevi and if the actor likes the script, the project might materialise after the megastar’s current commitments.

As of now, Chiranjeevi is shooting back-to-back for three movies – ‘Godfather’, ‘Bhola Shankar’, and ‘Chiru154’.