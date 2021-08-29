Samantha’s special wishes for Nagarjuna

Ever since Samantha removed Akkineni from her social media handle, there are strong speculations that all is not well between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. The actress continued to stay tight-lipped about the rumors. On the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, Samantha wished him through her social media page. “No words can describe my respect for you. I wish you an abundance of health and happiness, today and always. Happy birthday to the man, the phenomena @iamnagarjuna mama” posted Samantha on her handle. On the work front, Samantha is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam and is on a break.

