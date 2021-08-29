The Ghost First Look: Nagarjuna Attacks With A Sword

Akkineni Nagarjuna, actress Kajal Aggarwal and director Praveen Sattaru are working together for the first time for a high-octane action entertainer being produced by Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners.

Wishing Nagarjuna on his birthday, the makers have revealed the film’s title and first look poster. The Ghost is the title locked and Nagarjuna looks like The Ghost for his opponents in the first look poster.

The poster sees Nagarjuna attacking his opponents who goes down on his feet. Apparently, this sequence will give goosebumps in theatres. It seems, Praveen Sattaru is showing Nagarjuna in a strong role and is making the film as a stylish actioner.

The Ghost is currently being filmed in Hyderabad with lead cast participating in it.