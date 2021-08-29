Keerthy Suresh in talks for a Bollywood Remake?

National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has a strong lineup of films and she is romancing Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The latest speculation making rounds say that Keerthy Suresh is holding talks for the remake of the Bollywood film Mimi. Kriti Sanon played the lead role in the movie which is about a young and aspiring actress who takes up surrogacy to earn money. The performance of Kriti Sanon and an emotional second half impressed the audience. Mimi is streaming on Netflix.

The latest news is that Keerthy Suresh has been approached for the role and the actress responded on a positive note. A top production house acquired the remake rights of Mimi and the film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages. An official announcement will be made soon.