Samantha’s Yashoda lands into Legal Trouble

Top actress Samantha pinned many hopes on her recent offering Yashoda and the film is an average box-office grosser. The makers closed all the non-theatrical deals well in advance and are left in profits. The film discusses about surrogacy and Yashoda revolves around a hospital (EVA Hospitals), The hospital authorities based in the city filed a petition in a Hyderabad-based civil court that their name has been misused and the hospital is presented in a bad light. The Civil Court issued notices to the makers asking them to stop the digital release or premiere of the film until further hearing.

The further hearing about the issue is scheduled for December 19th which also happens to be the digital streaming date of Yashoda. The hospital authorities filed a defamation case against the makers Sridevi Makers. For now, the makers landed in a legal trouble because of the hospital’s name used in the film. Yashoda is directed by Hari and Harish. The film is a flop in Hindi and Tamil while it made decent money in the Telugu states.