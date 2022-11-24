Buzz: Bollywood beauty for Balakrishna?

Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to work with successful director Anil Ravipudi and the film will have its official launch on December 8th. The shoot commences in a massive jail set that is constructed for the film. After a long hunt, the makers have finalized Bollywood beauty Sonakshi Sinha as the leading lady in this untitled mass entertainer. The actress was impressed with the assignment and signed the project. The producers will make an official announcement very soon. Several A-listers are picked up to play crucial roles in this film.

Balakrishna will sport a new and different look in this film and his look is kept under wraps. Thaman scores the music and background score. Shine Screens are the producers. The film may have a theatrical release post summer. Balakrishna allocated 20 days for the film before he joins the promotions of his next release Veerasimha Reddy which is gearing up for Sankranthi 2023 release. Gopichand Malineni is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.