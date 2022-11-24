Nagarjuna in a Remake?

King Nagarjuna hasn’t scored success in the recent years. All his recent offerings except Bangarraju failed miserably at the Tollywood box-office. His recent film The Ghost struggled hard though it was released during the Dasara holiday season. Nagarjuna is on a break and he is yet to announce his next though he has been meeting various talented filmmakers. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Nag is said to have given his nod for the remake of the Malayalam super hit film Porinju Mariam Jose.

Talented writer Prasanna Kumar is all set to make his directorial debut with this remake. Srinivasaa Chitturi who produced films like U Turn, Seetimaar and The Warrior will bankroll this prestigious remake. An official announcement about the same will be made soon. Nagarjuna is also holding talks with Tamil director Mohan Raja for his 100th film and Akhil Akkineni is speculated to play an important role. More details awaited.