Kamal Haasan admitted to a hospital in Chennai

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan got admitted to Sri Ramchandra Medical Centre in Chennai yesterday. Reports say that he had fever and is suffering from breath-related issues. The doctors also conducted regular health checkups and the veteran actor was discharged today. There are reports that he has been advised rest for two days and he will recover soon. Kamal Haasan recently flew down to Hyderabad to meet his mentor and legendary director K Vishwanath. He developed fever on his return to Chennai and was taken to the hospital.

Kamal Haasan is shooting for Shankar’s Indian 2 and the next schedule commences in December. The actor is also busy with the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil. Wishing Kamal Haasan a speedy recovery.