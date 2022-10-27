Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ Trailer out now: Raises expectations

Advertisement

Buzz on Yashoda Trailer skyrocketed with announcement of Pan-Indian stars launching it in respective languages.

Launched by Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Suriya in Tamil, Rakshit Shetty in Kannada, DulQuer Salman in Malayalam and Varun Dhawan in Hindi at the same time, Trailer has outgrew the expectations.

The arresting visuals of Sam’s stunts and BGM by Manisharma in the trailer made it go instantly viral.

Playing a surrogate mother, Samantha’s dialogues reveal the concept of the film while the action sequences seem to unfold the secrets of a serious medical crime.

Directors Hari, Harish, Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad and Sridevi Movies team are elated by the magnanimous response to the trailer and excited for its worldwide release on 11th November 2022.