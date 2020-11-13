Sanchaita effect? Simhachalam Devasthanam EO seeks transfer

Nothing seems to be going well in the affairs of Simhachalam Devasthanam trust board ever since Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju assumed charge as its chairperson.

Ever since she took over the reins of the Simhachalam Devasthanam trust board, at least three Executive Officers have written to the Endowments Commissioner expressing their inability to work.

Barely a month after taking over as Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam, V Trinadha Rao has written to the endowments commissioner to relieve him from his duties. He reportedly cited pressure. Trinadha Rao took charge as EO of Simhachalam Devasthanam in September. Prior to Trinadha Rao, D Bhramaramba also wrote to the endowments commissioner to relieve her from her duties. Bhramaramba was the regional joint endowment commissioner of Rajamahendravaram before assuming office as executive officer of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam. She too did not serve as EO for more than two months. Bhramaramba reportedly had major differences with Sanchaita’s eccentric decisions.

Earlier, M Venkateswara Rao served as EO prior to Bhramaramba.

In the last six months, three EOs have written to the Endowments Commissioner requesting him to relieve them of their duties and sought transfers.

Controversies have been surrounding the affairs of Simhachalam board ever since she took over as the chairperson of the Simhachalam Temple trust board and the family-run Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Sciences (MANSAS) Trust Board. Ahok Gajapati Raju has been holding the positions since his brother Ananda Gajapati Raju’s demise. However, the Andhra Pradesh government issued an order appointing Sanchaita as the chairperson. Even MANSAS Trust executive officer Madhavi also sought transfer.

