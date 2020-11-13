Suriya delighted with the response of Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa

The team of Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is all excited after they watched the final copy of the film. Suriya and his team decided to release the film in theatres after the actor was pretty confident on the product. But with the theatres not opening soon and the situations not favourable, Suriya inked a deal with Amazon Prime. The film’s director Sudha Kongara expressed her unhappiness on a digital release but Suriya convinced her. Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa released yesterday and the response is exceptional.

Suriya and Sudha Kongara are equally appreciated for their works. The entire team of Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is left delighted with the response. Probably, Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is the first hit among the films that released on digital platforms this year. The positive reviews poured in from all the corners. Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa is based on the life story of GR Gopinath and the businessman watched the film along with his entire family last night and appreciated the team. Aparna Balamurali is the biggest surprise of the film. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment bankrolled Aakaasam Nee Haddu Raa.