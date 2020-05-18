Sandeep Vanga working on his 2nd Telugu film

Sandeep Vanga created a sensation with his debut film Arjun Reddy and he went on to remake the film in Bollywood as Kabir Singh and he recreated the magic in his own style. His next film was kept pending and the young director narrated the script to several top Tollywood and Bollywood actors. He earlier narrated scripts to actors like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan but could not convince them.

Utilizing the lockdown, Sandeep Vanga is currently working on a couple of scripts. Top production houses Mythri Movie Makers and Asian Films already paid advance to this talented director and they promised to arrange a meeting with the top actors if he is ready with some exciting scripts. Sandeep as of now is working on these scripts and he is expected to meet the top actors after lockdown. Ram Charan is the only top actor who is yet to give his nod for his next film. We have to wait to see if Sandeep bags an opportunity to direct a top star soon.