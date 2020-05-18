Minister Anil apologises to barbers: anti-Devineni comments

Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar Yadav is known for his aggressive comments against the TDP especially former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. This time, the Minister raised his dosage and used all possible foul words a politician would use to attack the former minister. Such was the seriousness of the issue. For the last few days, Minister Anil was arguing that the previous regime has not completed majority works on Polavaram project. He threw challenges to the TDP whether it could prove. He challenged Devineni to cut his moustache if he fails to prove his point on project completion works. At one time, the Minister slipped his tongue and said that he would send a barber to cut the TDP leader’s hair since he failed to prove his allegations.

These days, politically loaded comments involving any community are giving trouble to the leaders. Votebank considerations along community lines are one reason for this. Also, rivals are using such comments to provoke those communities. Now, Minister Anil has eventually no choice but to withdraw his remarks and then apologise to the Nayi Brahmin community as a whole.

Moreover, this community falls under BCs. Since coming to power, the BC votebanks have been the immediate target for CM Jagan Reddy in his plans for his future unquestionable electoral victories. Obviously, YSRCP Ministers and MLAs may cross any limits but not in harming their potential votebanks.