Sankranthi 2020: Two veteran actresses making their comeback

This Sankranthi marks the clash of Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Both the films are releasing in a gap of a day. Lady Superstar Vijayashanthi is making her comeback to mainstream cinema after a gap of 13 years with Sarileru Neekevvaru. She was last seen in Naayudamma which released in 2006. The actress loved the role and she could not say no to the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Another veteran actress Tabu too is making her comeback to Telugu cinema after a gap of 11 years. She played one of the female leads in Pandurangadu that released in 2008. Tabu is super confident about her role from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Both Vijayashanthi and Tabu were top actresses in Telugu during the early 2000s and they are now making their comeback. Hope both the actresses will thrill the audience with their performances in their respective films this Sankranthi and turn busy in Tollywood.