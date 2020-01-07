YCP MLA car stoned in Capital protests

The windshields of YCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy’s car were broken during the protests of Amaravati farmers at Chinakakani in Guntur district. The farmers were holding blockade of the National Highway there at that time. They stopped the MLA Car and demanded his support for the cause of continuing Amaravati Capital City. Meanwhile, stones were pelted on the MLA car. Farmers leaders suspect that vandalism was the handiwork of the anti-Amaravati forces in order to discredit the agitation against three capitals decision of the Jaganmohan Reddy government.

The police prevented protesters coming from villages in surrounding areas. But still a large number of women and men stopped the highway traffic. The police couldn’t control the protesters. Traffic was stopped for over two hours. Vehicles were stranded for over three kilometres on either side.

The police made preventive arrest of former minister Lokesh. MLA Rama Naidu was also arrested. They were arrested in Kanaka Durga Varadhi in Vijayawada and taken towards Kankipadu. Lokesh argued that he was going to TDP Mangalagiri Office but the police didn’t accept his request.