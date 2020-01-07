World Famous Lover: Vijay Devarakonda’s no for pan Indian Release?

Vijay Devarakonda is one actor who is keen on attaining pan Indian status. His next film Fighter will be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. He already wrapped up the shoot of World Famous Lover which is aimed for February 14th 2020 release. Kranthi Madhav is the director and World Famous Lover is an intense film that is laced with four love stories.

The film’s producer KS Rama Rao is in plans for a pan Indian release for the film but Vijay Devarakonda has a big no. He feels that the film will not appeal to the Bollywood audience and is in plans to release the film in Telugu alone. He even feels that the film’s Hindi release will sure spoil his image in Bollywood if it doesn’t fare well there. The discussions are going on as of now and the final call would be taken soon.