Sankranthi 2025: Clash of Veterans

Sankranthi is always the best season for Telugu films. 3-4 films get released during the season and the results of these films depend on the word of the mouth and the content. It is early to predict but Sankranthi 2025 is expected to have an interesting and never seen clash. Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Vishwambara, a Mega budget film and it is announced for January 10th, 2025 release during Sankranthi. Vassistha is the director and UV Creations are the producers. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu are all set to join hands for the fourth time and the shooting formalities will start post-elections in AP. The film too is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release and Boyapati is in plans to complete the shoot in quick schedules. Geetha Arts may bankroll this prestigious project.

Victory Venkatesh and Anil Ravipudi are all set to team up for the third time after F2 and F3. The film will start rolling in June and it will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2025. An official announcement will be made very soon and Dil Raju is the producer of this emotional family entertainer. King Nagarjuna surprised the audience this Sankranthi with Naa Saami Ranga and he is keen to release one more film for Sankranthi 2025. He is in talks with a couple of directors and he will complete the shoot in quick schedules and will release it for Sankranthi season next year. If all goes well, the audience will have a chance to witness the clash of the veteran actors for Sankranthi 2025.