Sankranthi Releases: Mythri keeps Distributors Puzzled

Mythri Movie Makers is producing two Tollywood biggies Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy. Both these films will release during Sankranthi in a gap of a day. The exact release dates of these films are yet to be announced and the shooting portions of both these films reached the final stages. The distributors are waiting for the producers to finalize the theatrical deals. Mythri Movie Makers is releasing both these films in Nizam region. The deals for the other territories are yet to be finalized. Mythri has to repay back the dues to distributors for Pushpa: The Rise and Sarkaru Vaari Paata (few territories).

The distributors are now questioning about the pending dues so that they can be deducted from the deals of Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy. The distributors have to pool out the funds as they have to release two big films but the makers are yet to close the deals. With just five weeks away for release, Mythri Movie Makers will have to close the theatrical deals at the earliest. They will have a tough time ahead as the films of two Tollywood big actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are releasing. Right from the promotions to the release strategy, everything should be well balanced by the makers.