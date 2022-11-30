Ranjithame from Vaarasudu: Vijay offers a Treat

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu will have a record release in Telugu as Vaarasudu. The first sinle Ranjithame is a smashing hit in Tamil. The Telugu song of Ranjithame is out now and it is a mass number with enough number of impressive dance moves from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika looks sizzling while Vijay dances with utmost ease in the mass number. Three lavish sets are erected for the song. The Telugu version of Ranjithame is crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and Manasi. Thaman scored the music and Ramajogaiah Sastry penned the lyrics. Ranjithame is an impressive mass number from the team of Vaarasudu.

The shoot of the film reached the final stages and is happening in Chennai. Vamshi Paidipally is the director and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Sangeetha and others played prominent roles. Vaarasudu is an action-packed mass entertainer that is made on a big-budget. Dil Raju is the producer and the film is gearing up for Sankranthi 2023 release.