Sankranthi Releases: Over budget for all three Films

Three films Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya, Balakrishna’s Veerasimha Reddy and Vijay’s Varisu are releasing during the Sankranthi holiday season. All the three films are in the final stages of shoot with one month left for release. Vijay who allocates 80 days (maximum) per film has shot for more than 120 days. The patchwork of Varisu is still pending and it is expected to complete before December 10th. Vamshi Paidipally who is known to shoot his films lavishly went overboard when it comes to the final budget. There was a 20 percent increase in the planned budget of Varisu.

Veerasimha Reddy is sure a nightmare for the production house Mythri Movie Makers. Balakrishna who is quite disciplined on the sets has shot for over 180 days for this actioner. This is huge for a Telugu film and the makers could not have a control on the final budget of the film. Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya too is not completed on the planned budget. The working days crossed 150 and the songs are currently shot in Greece. The budgets of all the three Sankranthi releases went over board. The non-theatrical deals fetched good amounts for all the three films. The theatrical deals (Telugu) for all the Sankranthi releases will be finalized very soon. The release dates of Waltair Veerayya, Veerasimha Reddy and Varisu will be announced soon.