Sarath Babu is no more

Veteran actor Sarath Babu who has been battling with health issues passed away today in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospitals. He got admitted to AIG Hospitals on April 20th and he passed away due to multiple organ failure. He was born on July 31st 1951 in Amudalavalasa in Srikakulam district. He made his acting debut in 1973 with the film Rama Rajyam. He has done more than 200 films in his career which spanned for almost four decades. He was last seen in Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab in a small role. He also played an important role in Naresh’s upcoming release Malli Pelli. Rest in peace Sarath Babu garu.

