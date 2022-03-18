Sarigama Cinemas Bags KGF 2 North America Distribution Rights for All South Languages.

After the phenomenal success of KGF, audiences across the globe are eagerly waiting for the release of the film’s second part, KGF 2. This movie is directed by Prashant Neel staring Yash in the lead role is lined up for release on April 14th.

Sarigama Cinemas, a pioneer in Overseas film distribution has acquired the North American distribution rights of the movie for all Southern languages. With our vast experience in film distribution and exhibition, Sarigama Cinemas is planning a record-breaking release for the movie.

We are also planning massive and unique promotions across the North America to make the movie more closer to the Indian diaspora. We thank Hombale Films, Director Prashant Neel, and Hero Yash for this opportunity and will give our best to ensure that the movie becomes a Blockbuster.

Sarigama Cinemas continues to deliver the highest caliber of movies & entertainment to overseas audiences. We appreciate your trust, and we look forward from our film makers & exhibitors to a continued support.

For exhibition rights and inquires in your city/ State, please contact the below

Chandu: +1(518)709-3009

Teju : +91 8247602526

Sadhik : +1(228)563-4242

Email: sarigamacinemas@gmail.com

