Sarileru Neekevvaru Day1 AP/TS Collections – All Time Top 4

Sarileru Neekevvaru has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 32 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a Mahesh film & fourth highest for any Tollywood film. Theatres will get divided for the film from today with the release of another biggie Alaa Vaikunthapurramulo. The film is carrying decent reports among the audience which should be enough for the festival period.
Below are the area wise Day 1 shares
|Area
|Pre Release Business
|Day 1 Collections
|Nizam
|24 Cr
|8.66 Cr
|Ceeded
|10.80 Cr
|3.70 Cr
|UA
|10Cr
|4.10 Cr
|Guntur
|7.20 Cr
|5.15 Cr
|East
|7.20 Cr
|3.35 Cr
|Krishna
|6 Cr
|3.07 Cr
|West
|6Cr
|2.72 Cr
|Nellore
|3 Cr
|1.27 Cr
|AP/TS
|74.20 Cr (76.50 Cr including P&P)
|32.02 Cr
|ROI
|9.50 Cr
|Overseas
|13 Cr
|Worldwide
|99 Cr (Including P&P)
