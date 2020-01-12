Sarileru Neekevvaru Day1 AP/TS Collections – All Time Top 4

Sarileru Neekevvaru first review from AP, not Overseas

Sarileru Neekevvaru has taken a very good opening in the Telugu States as the film has collected a distributor share of 32 Cr. This is the highest opening ever for a Mahesh film & fourth highest for any Tollywood film. Theatres will get divided for the film from today with the release of another biggie Alaa Vaikunthapurramulo. The film is carrying decent reports among the audience which should be enough for the festival period.

Below are the area wise Day 1 shares

AreaPre Release BusinessDay 1 Collections
Nizam24 Cr8.66 Cr
Ceeded10.80 Cr3.70 Cr
UA10Cr4.10 Cr
Guntur7.20 Cr5.15 Cr
East7.20 Cr3.35 Cr
Krishna 6 Cr3.07 Cr
West6Cr2.72 Cr
Nellore3 Cr1.27 Cr
AP/TS74.20 Cr (76.50 Cr including P&P)32.02 Cr
ROI9.50 Cr
Overseas13 Cr
Worldwide99 Cr (Including P&P)
