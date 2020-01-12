Lakhs of crores investments: Amaravati potential

In just four years, the Amaravati Capital City project has created an unimaginably huge commercial value for lands in a radius of nearly 40 to 50 sq kms. At that time, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) allotted 1,293 acres to 130 private and government institutions. They are investing Rs. 44,300 Cr to construct their buildings and begin their operations. They are creating jobs for 50,000 people there. Already, SRM and VIT have constructed their own huge buildings. So much economic potential is generated in just over 1,000 acres. Then, one can imagine the lakhs of crores investments that would come once Amaravati is completed. There would be much greater potential for over 10,000 acres of government lands also.

The more difficult issue here is how the Jaganmohan Reddy government will solve the problems of these 130 institutions. If the Capital is shifted, their lands will not be developed with basic facilities like roads. There would not be suitable commercial value for their properties. SRM and VIT would have to become ghost institutions with huge campuses in the midst of unpopulated, waste lands. Who will compensate for their future losses? YCP Ministers would have to give answers for this. It would be easy to say that not a brick is laid and Amaravati is developed as a real estate venture for a caste. But it would surely be very difficult to shift a Capital City without caring for the people’s feelings.