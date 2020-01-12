SVBC Employees demand removal of Prudhvi

The controversies are deepening around SVBC Chairman Prudhvi. The sexual assault allegations are spiralling out of control. Now, the SVBC Employees Association formally demanded the Jagan Reddy government to remove Prudhvi from the Chairman post. They alleged that Prudhvi has been caught red-handed making obscene talk to an outsourcing woman employee in an audio. The employees demanded TTD EO to remove all privileges and take stringent action against Prudhvi.

The SVBC Employees asked whether the 30 Years Industry Prudhvi has that much track record in harassing women. It might be because of his sadistic nature that both two marriages of Prudhvi had failed.

Only yesterday, Prudhvi was warned by fellow comedian Posani Krishna Murali for his comments against Kamma farmers in Amaravati Capital City. Prudhvi initially criticised Posani but later said that he had never humiliated Amaravati farmers. However, Prudhvi got stuck in sexual assault allegations amid talk of CM Jagan Reddy being unhappy with him. There is suspense whether Jagan forgives Prudhvi in the typical YS family style of protecting their loyalists as long as they don’t hurt the YS family interests politically or economically.