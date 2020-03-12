Sarileru Neekevvaru Worldwide Closing Collections – All Time Top5

Sarileru Neekevvaru has ended up its run in the Telugu States with a distributor share of 130.20 Cr. The film is the fifth-highest earning Tollywood film Worldwide behind Syeraa Narasimha Reddy. It stands at All-Time fourth in the Telugu States beating Syeraa but the numbers of that film in Rest Of India Markets & Overseas have given it a lead in the Worldwide total. The film is a Blockbuster with huge profits for buyers in the Telugu States. Rest Of India buyers have just breakeven while Overseas buyer has faced around 10 percent loss. Also, Mahesh Babu has shown consistency since Bharat Ane Nenu with every film entering All-Time Top 5 by the end of its run for that time.

Below are the area wise closing shares

Area Closing Collections 22 Days Collections 2 Weeks Collections First Week Collections Nizam 34.15 Cr 33.65 Cr 31.80 Cr 26.30 Cr Ceeded 15.20 Cr 14.70 Cr 14 Cr 11.50 Cr UA 18.50 Cr 17.98 Cr 16.70 Cr 12 Cr Guntur 9.85 Cr 9.63 Cr 9.30 Cr 8.16 Cr East 11.30 Cr 11.04 Cr 10.55 Cr 8.18 Cr West 7.50 Cr 7.27 Cr 6.93 Cr 5.61 Cr Krishna 8.60 Cr 8.35 Cr 8 Cr 6.60 Cr Nellore 4.10 Cr 3.86 Cr 3.67 Cr 3.02 Cr AP/TS 109.20 Cr 106.48 Cr 100.95 Cr 81.37 Cr ROI 9.50 Cr 9.45 Cr 9.20 Cr 7.80 Cr Overseas 11.50 Cr 11.45 Cr 11.20 Cr 9.70 Cr Worldwide 130.20 Cr 127.38 Cr 121.35 Cr 98.87 Cr