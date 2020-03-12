Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Worldwide Closing Collections – All Time Blockbuster

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 163.20 Cr. The film is the third-highest earning Tollywood film worldwide only behind Baahubali: The Beginning. It also stands at All-Time Top2 when it comes to the Telugu States alone as it has beaten Baahubali: The Beginning. The film is an All-Time Blockbuster with huge profits for all the buyers involved. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 85 Cr and film has almost doubled its pre-release business which is outstanding for a biggie. The film has a sensational run even after huge collections in the Sankranthi days. For the first time in career, Allu Arjun has achieved the feat of having a film stand at All-Time Top1 ( excluding Baahubali(s) ).
* – Gst output for Nellore area is added though the distributor won’t get as the distributor shares in the database for recent record-holders Syeraa & Saaho includes it.
Below are the area wise closing shares
|Area
|Pre release
|Closing collections
|22 Days Collections
|First Week Collections
|3 Days Collections
|2 Days Collections
|Nizam
|19 Cr
|44.80cr
|43.88 Cr
|28.10Cr
|13.35 Cr
|9.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|11.60 Cr
|19.30Cr
|18.40 Cr
|13.50Cr
|6.55 Cr
|4.70 Cr
|UA
|8.50 Cr
|21.90cr
|21.39 Cr
|13.65Cr
|6.60 Cr
|4.90 Cr
|Guntur
|6.30 Cr
|10.70Cr
|10.46 Cr
|7.95Cr
|5.00 Cr
|4.21 Cr
|East
|6.30 Cr
|11.60Cr
|11.25 Cr
|7.80Cr
|4.35 Cr
|3.40 Cr
|Krishna
|5.20 Cr
|10.60Cr
|10.22 Cr
|7.26Cr
|3.55 Cr
|2.54 Cr
|West
|5.20 Cr
|9.10Cr
|8.40Cr
|5.87Cr
|3.83 Cr
|3.27 Cr
|Nellore
|2.80 Cr
|4.67Cr
|4.20 Cr
|3.20Cr
|1.96 Cr
|1.62 Cr
|AP/TS
|64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P)
|132.67Cr
|128.20Cr
|87.33Cr
|45.19 Cr
|33.84 Cr
|ROI
|8.50 Cr
|12.20Cr
|12Cr
|8.70Cr
|5.85 Cr
|5.10 Cr
|Overseas
|9.50 Cr
|18.30Cr
|17.80 Cr
|13.30Cr
|9 Cr
|8.20 Cr
|Worldwide
|85 Cr (Including P&P)
|163.17Cr
|158 Cr
|109.33Cr
|60.04 Cr
|47.14 Cr