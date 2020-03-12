Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Worldwide Closing Collections – All Time Blockbuster

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Worldwide Closing Collections - All Time Blockbuster

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 163.20 Cr. The film is the third-highest earning Tollywood film worldwide only behind Baahubali: The Beginning. It also stands at All-Time Top2 when it comes to the Telugu States alone as it has beaten  Baahubali: The Beginning. The film is an All-Time Blockbuster with huge profits for all the buyers involved. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 85 Cr and film has almost doubled its pre-release business which is outstanding for a biggie. The film has a sensational run even after huge collections in the Sankranthi days. For the first time in career, Allu Arjun has achieved the feat of having a film stand at All-Time Top1 ( excluding Baahubali(s) ).

* – Gst output for Nellore area is added though the distributor won’t get as the distributor shares in the database for recent record-holders Syeraa & Saaho includes it.


Below are the area wise closing shares

AreaPre releaseClosing collections22 Days CollectionsFirst Week Collections3 Days Collections2 Days Collections
Nizam 19 Cr44.80cr43.88 Cr28.10Cr13.35 Cr9.20 Cr
Ceeded11.60 Cr19.30Cr 18.40 Cr13.50Cr 6.55 Cr4.70 Cr
UA8.50 Cr21.90cr 21.39 Cr13.65Cr6.60 Cr4.90 Cr
Guntur6.30 Cr10.70Cr10.46 Cr7.95Cr5.00 Cr4.21 Cr
East6.30 Cr11.60Cr11.25 Cr7.80Cr4.35 Cr3.40 Cr
Krishna5.20 Cr10.60Cr10.22 Cr7.26Cr3.55 Cr 2.54 Cr
West5.20 Cr9.10Cr8.40Cr5.87Cr3.83 Cr3.27 Cr
Nellore2.80 Cr4.67Cr 4.20 Cr3.20Cr1.96 Cr1.62 Cr
AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P)132.67Cr128.20Cr87.33Cr45.19 Cr33.84 Cr
ROI8.50 Cr12.20Cr12Cr8.70Cr5.85 Cr 5.10 Cr
Overseas9.50 Cr18.30Cr17.80 Cr13.30Cr9 Cr8.20 Cr
Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P)163.17Cr158 Cr109.33Cr60.04 Cr47.14 Cr
