Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Worldwide Closing Collections – All Time Blockbuster

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has ended up its run worldwide with a distributor share of 163.20 Cr. The film is the third-highest earning Tollywood film worldwide only behind Baahubali: The Beginning. It also stands at All-Time Top2 when it comes to the Telugu States alone as it has beaten Baahubali: The Beginning. The film is an All-Time Blockbuster with huge profits for all the buyers involved. Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued for 85 Cr and film has almost doubled its pre-release business which is outstanding for a biggie. The film has a sensational run even after huge collections in the Sankranthi days. For the first time in career, Allu Arjun has achieved the feat of having a film stand at All-Time Top1 ( excluding Baahubali(s) ).

* – Gst output for Nellore area is added though the distributor won’t get as the distributor shares in the database for recent record-holders Syeraa & Saaho includes it.



Below are the area wise closing shares

Area Pre release Closing collections 22 Days Collections First Week Collections 3 Days Collections 2 Days Collections Nizam 19 Cr 44.80cr 43.88 Cr 28.10Cr 13.35 Cr 9.20 Cr Ceeded 11.60 Cr 19.30Cr 18.40 Cr 13.50Cr 6.55 Cr 4.70 Cr UA 8.50 Cr 21.90cr 21.39 Cr 13.65Cr 6.60 Cr 4.90 Cr Guntur 6.30 Cr 10.70Cr 10.46 Cr 7.95Cr 5.00 Cr 4.21 Cr East 6.30 Cr 11.60Cr 11.25 Cr 7.80Cr 4.35 Cr 3.40 Cr Krishna 5.20 Cr 10.60Cr 10.22 Cr 7.26Cr 3.55 Cr 2.54 Cr West 5.20 Cr 9.10Cr 8.40Cr 5.87Cr 3.83 Cr 3.27 Cr Nellore 2.80 Cr 4.67Cr 4.20 Cr 3.20Cr 1.96 Cr 1.62 Cr AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P) 132.67Cr 128.20Cr 87.33Cr 45.19 Cr 33.84 Cr ROI 8.50 Cr 12.20Cr 12Cr 8.70Cr 5.85 Cr 5.10 Cr Overseas 9.50 Cr 18.30Cr 17.80 Cr 13.30Cr 9 Cr 8.20 Cr Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P) 163.17Cr 158 Cr 109.33Cr 60.04 Cr 47.14 Cr