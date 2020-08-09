Sarkaru Vaari Paata Motion Poster unveiled

Yupp Advert

Superstar Mahesh Babu will join the sets of Sarkaru Vaari Paata next year once the coronavirus pandemic vanishes. Celebrating his birthday today, the motion poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been unveiled. Thaman’s energetic background score is the major USP of the motion poster which showcases Mahesh Babu tossing a rupee coin. Parasuram directs this mass entertainer which also has a strong message and discusses about a scam. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, 14 Reels Plus are the producers. The film is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release.