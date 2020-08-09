Rana and Miheeka are happily married

The Daggubatis celebrated the wedding of Rana and Miheeka in a grand manner in the presence of limited guests and family members. Rana and Miheeka looked beautiful in a traditionally specially designed wedding clothes. The entire families of Suresh Babu and Venkatesh attended the wedding. From the industry, Rana’s close friends Ram Charan and Allu Arjun were present to bless the newlywed couple. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha too were present. The pictures are now making waves across social media. Rana and Miheeka will return back to work from September.

