Bandi Sanjay fights for rights as Veerraju stands for caste?

Finally, the political battles are turning more curious in Telugu States. The true colours of different parties and their bosses are getting exposed little by little. The Central Government is also doing politicking in its own inimitable, polished style. Now, the Centre intervened on the issue of Krishna water sharing. It has asked AP CM Jagan Reddy to stop Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. The Centre intervened only after the BJP Telangana leaders made a plea to the Union Minister.

Whereas, in Andhra Pradesh, it is a totally different scenario. BJP AP leaders say that the Centre has no role to play in matters pertaining to the State. BJP AP President Somu Veerraju says that AP Capital issue is a State subject and that the Modi government will not interfere. The BJP as a party may have its opinions but the Central government is different and it has its own way to function. At the same time, BJP AP leaders have no explanation to why the Centre interfered in respect of PPAs of solar companies.

Now, the issue is that the Telangana government has not complained to the Centre against Jagan Reddy’s Rayalaseema project. It was the BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay who complained in the name of protecting the water rights of his State. The same logic is clearly missing in BJP AP leaders. Already, one and half years have passed but huge buildings left half-completed in Amaravati stand as a symbol of AP’s ongoing destruction. But still, Veerraju does not react and does not complain to the Centre just like his Telangana counterpart Sanjay did. Analysts say Veerraju’s one-point agenda right now is to gather Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan and his caste groups in order to emerge as a stronger power centre within BJP. What more, Veerraju was known for his pro-YSRCP leanings from the beginning.