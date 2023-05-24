Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu Trailer: Hilarious Fun Ride

Advertisement

Ace production house Mythri Movie Makers maiden OTT project titled Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu bringing to Telugu people’s favourite OTT Aha on May 26th. The teaser of the film promised a hilarious entertainer. Today makers unveiled the intriguing trailer.

It begins with Sathi played Pushpa fame Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari trying to sell the valuables in house to pay for his daughter’s treatment. But accidentally he finds a suitcase from a car and the funny and bizzare that follows after that forms the story.

The fun filled ride with an exhilarating cut impressed the audience. Especially the tracking shots, rich visuals and the arresting background score are main attraction. It looks like it’s going to have unexpected thrills and turns.

The film is directed by Abhinav Danda, and is set against the backdrop of the small village, Kollur. Touted to be a dark comedy, Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu boasts an ensemble cast including Vennela Kishore, Bithri Sathi, Mohana Sree Suraaga, Raj Tirandasu and Aneesha Dama among others.