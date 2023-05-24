Tiger Nageswara Rao First Look: Ravi Teja’s Fearless Avatar

Advertisement

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja will next be seen in Tiger Nageswara Rao and the film is based on a real story that is set in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. The film is a periodic actioner directed by Vamsee and the first look of the film is unveiled in a grand manner in five languages. The first look looks powerful and it unveils the character of Ravi Teja who essays the title role. Victory Venkatesh lent his voice for the small video glimpse. The film happens in Stuvartpuram, a coastal village that is called as the Crime Capital of South India.

The region is also known as Tiger Zone which is the region of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Ravi Teja ends the first look glimpse with a powerful dialogue. The visuals are good while GV Prakash Kumar’s background score is very impressive. Gayatri Bharadwaj, Nupur Sanon will be seen in other important roles. Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers and Tiger Nageswara Rao releases on October 20th this year during the Dasara holiday season.