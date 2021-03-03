Sathyameva Jayathe from Vakeel Saab: A Feast for Fans

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is returning back to mainstream cinema after three complete years. A section of fans are left disappointed when Pawan decided to remake the Bollywood drama film Pink. The film is titled Vakeel Saab and is directed by Sriram Venu. But the promotional content of Vakeel Saab changed the mood of the fans and they are all excited waiting for the film’s release. Vakeel Saab will carry the theme and will offer a feast for Pawan’s fans as it has all the needed commercial ingredients laced around the story. After the first single turned out to be a smashing hit, the second song Sathyameva Jayathe is out today.

The song narrates the characterization of the lead actor. Sathyameva Jayathe song will be a perfect treat for Pawan’s fans and the audience. Thaman comes up with one more catchy tune and Ramjogayya Sastry adds life with his lyrics. Sathyameva Jayathe is the second chartbuster from Vakeel Saab and will creep up the expectations of the film. Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya will be seen in other important roles. Dil Raju, Boney Kapoor are the producers and Vakeel Saab hits the theatres on April 9th.