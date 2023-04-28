Save the Tigers: Streaming Now on Disney+ HotStar

Are you ready for a wild ride filled with comedy, satire, drama, and lots of fun? Look no further than Disney Plus HotStar’s latest series, “Save the Tigers”. But wait, these tigers are not the ones you’ll find in the green jungles, but rather the ones that are roaming around in the concrete jungles.

Get ready to join three frustrated husbands on their hilarious misadventures in this series. The six-episode Season 1, is already streaming on the platform.

Starring popular actors like Priyadarshi, Chaitanya Krishna, and Abhinav Gomatam in lead roles, “Save the Tigers” is a tale of three men who share their woes, pains, and consolations with each other.

Directed by actor Teja Kakumanu and written by Pradeep Advaitam, this series promises to be a whole new level of entertainment. With Mahi V. Raghav as the producer, and Pooja Gandhi, Harsha Vardhan, and Sujatha portraying significant characters, the show is packed with talent.

“Save the Tigers” is like a refreshing breeze in the hot summer, offering a new flavor of content on Disney Plus HotStar. The wit and intrigue in the story will keep you hooked from start to finish. As the three husbands navigate their frustrating lives with their quirky and unpredictable wives, you can expect laughs, surprises, and plenty of entertainment along the way.

Don’t miss out on this hilarious and refreshing series that will leave you craving for more. Tune in to the Season 1 of the series on Disney Plus HotStar and get ready to save the tigers! Get your popcorn ready and buckle up for a wild ride with “Save the Tigers”.

Content Produced by: Indian Clicks, LLC