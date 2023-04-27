Agent Movie Review

Final Report :

AGENT film has a weak script double down with bad direction and topped with worst music. Everything went wrong with this farcical action film. Akhil’s characterization backfires, Dino Morea as the villain is a miscast and now imagine what it takes to sit through this dumb film by Mr.surendar reddy

4:45 AM A laughable climax sequence is going on now

4:25 AM ‘wild saala ‘ item song has been placed in parallel with a chase sequence

4:05 AM Kashmir action block has been mounted on high scale

4:00 AM ‘ Ramakrishna Govinda’ song placement is poor, picturization is equally bad

3:55 AM God’s agent Deva has been deployed to capture Rikky

First Half Report :

Pretty ordinary script backed by a high budget and good sound design. Director has tried Akhil’s characterization to be a different one but ended up mediocre. So far no notable scene from surendar reddy.

3:30 AM With a heavy gun fight Interval.

3:00 AM With his hacking skills Akhil tries to impress Mahadev,to join the agency

2:35AM Ramakrishna ( Akhil ) is an ethical hacker.

2:20AM Ruthless don God is kingpin of the international syndicate.

2:15AM RAW chief Mahadev ( Mammootty ) targets the ” syndicate “.

Akkineni youngster Akhil is getting ready for the biggest bet in his career with Agent. The spy thriller is directed by Surendar Reddy and is produced by AK Entertainment. The teaser and trailer generated enough buzz but the songs failed to impress the audience. The film is heading for a grand release today. Sakshi Vaidhya is the leading lady and Deno Morio plays the role of the lead antagonist. Malayalam Superstar Mammootty plays a crucial role and Hiphop Thamiza composed the music. Some of the top technicians worked on the film which is shot in several beautiful locales. Here is the review of Agent:

Release date: 28 April 2023

Director : Surender Reddy

Music director: Hiphop Tamizha

Bheems Ceciroleo

Cinematography: Rasool Ellore

George C. Williams

Producers : Rambrahmam Sunkara

Ajay Sunkara

Pathi Deepa Reddy

