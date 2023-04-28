Chitti Babu responds to Samantha’s jibe

While Samantha Ruth Prabhu had a cryptic hit back to producer Chitti Babu through a social media post for saying her career is over and she is playing cheap tactics to promote her films. Samantha gave it back strong by posting a screen slide of a Google search for hair growth in ears.

Chitti Babu now responded to Sam’s jibe. In a recent interview, he said, I have hair in many parts of my body and I have no objection to study and report on it. He also said that Samantha is not 18-20 age to play the iconic beauty role of ‘Shakuntala’. I mean that the actress should play roles supporting her age by accepting the truth, Chitti Babu concluded.