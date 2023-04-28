68th Filmfare Awards Complete List

The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2023 was held at Jio World Convention Centre with Maharashtra Tourism. The glamourous night has electrifying performances of Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. Salman Khan along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul hosted the Awards events ceremony.

The list of winners :

Best Actress – Alia Bhatt for her stunning performance for Gangubhai Kathiawadi.

Best Actor – Rajkumar Rao for Badhaai Do.

Best Movie – Sanjay Leela Bansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi.

Best Director – Sanjay Leela Bansali for Gangubai

Critics Choice Awards Best Film – Badhaai Do

Prem Chopra is honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.