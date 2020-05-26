Supreme Court blow to LG Polymers

In a big jolt to LG Polymers, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by LG Polymers seeking stay on the orders passed by the Andhra Pradesh High Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In its order dated May 22, the High Court had ordered seizure of LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd.’s plant after the May 7 gas leak incident in which 12 people, including two minors, were killed after inhaling toxic styrene fumes leaked from the company’s plant while several hundreds fell ill after inhaling the poisonous chemical at RR Venkatapuram on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam.

The High Court directed the company’s directors not to leave the country without the court’s permission and instructed the authorities not to release their surrendered passports without its permission. Further, the High Court had also took serious note of the transportation of styrene monomer from the plant to South Korea. On its part, the NGT had formed seven committees to assess the damage and conduct a probe into the Vizag gas leak.

LG Polymers had moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court and NGT orders. The company had challenged the NGT’s jurisdiction in initiating suo motu proceedings in the matter when the Andhra Pradesh High Court was already seized of the incident.

On Tuesday, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the LG Polymers, told the Supreme Court that as per the NGT direction the company had deposited Rs 50 crore. Rohtagi argued as to how many committees should probe the LG Polymers gas leak incident. Refusing to stay the orders passed by the High Court and NGT, the Supreme Court on Tuesday directed LG Polymers to present their case before the High Court and the NGT.